el chapo

El Chapo's requests for outdoor recreation, headphones denied amid escape concerns

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman won't be spending his free time exercising outdoors anytime soon.

The convicted drug kingpin made several requests regarding his time in a New York City prison, including that he be allowed to use headphones and that he be given "at least two hours of outdoor recreation per week." Judge Brian Cogan has rejected those requests, citing security concerns.

"I once again will not second-guess the Bureau of Prisons if it determines that defendant cannot have earplugs due to the unique safety concerns that he presents," Cogan wrote.

Guzman, who is currently at a federal correctional facility after being convicted on 10 counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder, has escaped from prison twice before.

In his decision, Cogan also wrote that his prison conditions are a result of Guzman "previously running the Sinaloa Cartel from prison and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies to kill his enemies."

VIDEO: Authorities express concerns about Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's potential to escape
EMBED More News Videos

Guzman is currently behind bars at a federal correctional facility in New York convicted on 10 counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder.



Cogan also denied Guzman's request to use the same commissary as the other inmates, writing that "certain commissary items are too dangerous to give" to inmates like Guzman.

Guzman is awaiting sentencing on June 25.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityel chapou.s. & worldprisonescaped prisoner
EL CHAPO
Concerns drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from NY prison
'El Chapo' trial: Defense rests after just 30 minutes
Footage released of dark, damp tunnel 'El Chapo' used to flee
El Chapo trial: Testimony offers inside look at cartel operations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 officers shot, suspect killed in Ardsley motel drug arrest
Police: Possible body found buried in Brooklyn backyard
Grammy-winning drummer killed in apparent love triangle in NYC
Residents see purple water after pump malfunction
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Show More
Netting planned after woman nearly hit by falling debris from 7 train
Mega Millions worth nearly a half-billion dollars for tonight's drawing
Blood-soaked sponges, clothing found in search for missing mom
New York poised to become first state to ban cat declawing
Thousands stolen from Bronx mosque during Ramadan
More TOP STORIES News