El Paso baby whose parents died to protect him in shooting turns 1

EL PASO, Texas -- The youngest survivor of last year's mass shooting inside an El Paso Walmart has just turned one year old.
Paul Gilbert Anchondo lived because his parents died protecting him.
KVIA reports the community wanted to show support for the little boy, and celebrated with a drive-by birthday party Saturday.
"Word got out and a lot of the community reached out to us, wanting to be a part of this event," said motorcyclist Eduardo Prieto. "And to them, they felt that, you know, it was something important enough that they wanted to be a part of."
Those who participated said they will continue to support Anchondo and his grandparents in the future.
"We want him to remember that everybody here in the El Paso area and in our community is supporting him," said Anchondo's grandfather Gilbert. "That he's not by himself."
