76-year-old woman shoved to ground in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, in front of 293 Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach.
Police say the woman was walking on the sidewalk at the location, and when the man turned the corner, he shoved the victim to the ground, unprovoked, causing serious physical injury.
ALSO READ | Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg plead not guilty to tax fraud charges
He then continued walking.
The victim traveled by private means to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island for treatment.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Man with Alzheimer's forgot he was married, fell in love with his wife all over again
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip