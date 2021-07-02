76-year-old woman shoved to ground in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

76-year-old woman pushed to ground in Brooklyn

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 76-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was shoved to the ground by a man walking a dog in Brooklyn, and police are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, in front of 293 Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach.

Police say the woman was walking on the sidewalk at the location, and when the man turned the corner, he shoved the victim to the ground, unprovoked, causing serious physical injury.

He then continued walking.

The victim traveled by private means to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island for treatment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

