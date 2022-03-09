Suspect charged after 91-year-old man attacked with cane in Brooklyn

The incident was reported on East 14th Street between Avenues I and J just before 6:30 a.m.
Authorities say the 91-year-old victim was approached by the suspect while he was sitting on a stoop and waiting for a ride to say his morning prayers at synagogue.
The suspect demanded money, and after giving him $4, the suspect started going through the victim's pockets and hit him in the head with a cane.
Police said Wednesday that 45-year-old Raymond Silva is charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.
He took an eastbound B6 bus after the attack but detectives caught up with him on Wednesday.
The victim is an immigrant from Iran and speaks little English. Neighbors say he is a sweet man who walks around blessing people.
They say he is frail, but he is often seen doing things on his own, like going to the grocery store.
The victim was taken to the hospital for cuts and bruising. He had his eye stitched up and his son says he is recovering and healing at home.
ALSO READ | 1st responders catch baby tossed from burning apartment complex in NJ
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip