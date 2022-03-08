Search on for suspect after 91-year-old man attacked with cane in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect who assaulted and robbed an elderly man who was waiting for a ride Monday morning in Brooklyn.The incident was reported on East 14th Street between Avenues I and J just before 6:30 a.m.Authorities say the 91-year-old victim was approached by the suspect who demanded money.After giving him $4, the suspect started going through the victim's pockets and hit him in the head with a cane.The victim was taken to the hospital for cuts and bruising.The suspect got away. No arrests have been made.----------