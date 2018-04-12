80-year-old woman knocked down, robbed in Chelsea home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest on a home invasion targeting an elderly woman in Chelsea.

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after an 80-year-old woman was the victim of a terrifying home invasion in Chelsea Thursday.

Investigators say the woman was followed to her 10th-floor apartment on West 28th Street at about 3 p.m.

When she opened the door, the man pushed his way into her apartment, knocked her to the ground, ransacked the apartment and stole her cash.

Medics came to the apartment, but the victim refused to be taken to the hospital.

On Thursday night police were dusting for fingerprints at the building, Penn South, as crime scene technicians scoured the place for evidence.

The home invasion was all anyone could talk about.

"It's pretty scary," said one resident. "We get complacent, I know I do. I run over to my neighbor and leave my door unlocked."

There are cameras in the building and residents say security is good. But they also all know to be careful.

"I will not go in the elevator no matter what time of day or night if I don't know the person," a resident said. "I'll go in the back and wait until they went up in the elevator and then I'll go."

Police have not released a description of the suspect other than to say that he is a man in his 40s.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionrobberywoman attackedChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News