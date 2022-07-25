Man charged in elderly woman's murder in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

A man was charged with the death of a 77-year-old woman discovered in her home in Brooklyn.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was charged with the death of a 77-year-old woman discovered in her home in Brooklyn.

Police officers responding to a 911 call found Elenora Bernard around 9:23 p.m. Saturday inside her apartment on East 45 Street in the East Flatbush section with bruising and swelling about the body.

She was taken to New York Downstate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Bernard was the former C.E.O. of Petra B Corporation and the mother of former Brooklyn Borough President candidate Khari Edwards.

Andre Hooper, apparently her neighbor, was arrested and charged with murder and murder with depraved indifference.

MORE NEWS: Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of church service

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip