Man pretending to be with Meals on Wheels robs elderly victim in Bronx: Police

BRONX (WABC) -- A man accused of pretending to be a Meals on Wheels delivery person is accused of robbing an 81-year-old woman in the Bronx.

The incident happened Tuesday inside a building on East 167th Street and Intervale Avenue around 10:30 a.m..

Police say the man knocked on the woman's door and said he was with Meals on Wheels.

When the victim opened the door, the suspect pushed his way inside the apartment.



Police say he took her purse and $20. The elderly victim was not injured.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a turquoise and pink jacket, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

