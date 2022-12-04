Cyclist dies in Chelsea hit-and-run; suspect now in custody

The driver of the Infinity that hit the cyclist is in police custody and his charges are pending.

A man driving an electric bike in Chelsea died after he was hit by a car.

Officials say the incident happened at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in front of 241 West 24th Street.

Police investigation showed that the cyclist was hit by an Infinity sedan traveling in the same direction.

Officials say the impact of the collision threw the man from his bike and into a parked car.

The driver of the Infinity drove off from the scene, but the 24-year-old and his abandoned car were found later near 24th Street and 7th Avenue.

Police say the cyclist was taken to Bellevue hospital where he was pronounced dead. Charges for the driver of the car are pending.

