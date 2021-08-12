Some of first electric delivery trucks to drive in NYC set to hit streets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10945550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A group of all-electric delivery trucks, some of the first to drive in New York City, is set to begin making the rounds on the city's streets.The Department of Transportation, Volvo North America, Manhattan Beer Distributors, and Milea Truck Sales unveiled the five Volvo VNR Electric trucks at an event Thursday.The new trucks will be part of Manhattan Beer Distributors' fleet of over 400 trucks and will be deployed out of their warehouse in the South Bronx and make deliveries across the city."We're thrilled to be the first customer outside of California for this Volvo," Manhattan Beer Distributors CEO Simon Bergson said.The trucks produce zero emissions and run completely off of battery power.It's a small step towards changing Hunts Point, an industrial area and hub for many distributors which has meant near constant air pollution from gas powered trucks in the area.The Bronx in general -is subject to some of the most air pollution, leading to asthma affecting 13% of the borough's population, which is among the highest rates in the nation, and is the leading cause for school absenteeism and the reason behind many emergency room visits."So long as we depend on cars and trucks they need to be more climate friendly and they need to be electric and we need to do it now," Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman said.Manhattan Beer Distributors has installed three fast chargers at its facility that can fully recharge its Volvo VNR Electric trucks in 70 minutes.The purchase of the trucks was made possible through funding from the DOT's NYC Clean Trucks Program in partnership with New York State DEC.Manhattan Beer Distributors is one of the largest beverage distributors in the U.S. and the largest beer purveyor in the New York City area, serving nearly 25,000 customers from five operational sites located in and around metropolitan New York.----------