Electric Zoo Festival cancels 1st day hours before start in NYC, organizers blame supply chain

RANDALL'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- The first day of the Electric Zoo Festival being held on Randall's Island was abruptly canceled hours before it was set to start, organizers announced Friday.

In a statement, Made Event, the company which organizes the festival, said global supply chain issues prevented them from completing construction of the main stage in time.

The festival's social media pages announced the news just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, hours before doors for the event were set to open at 3 p.m.

In the statement, Made Event said anyone with single day tickets would be refunded and multiple-day-ticket holder would receive credit.

Additionally they said all ferry and bus ticket holders will receive a full refund.

The statement said the festival's second and third days, on Saturday and Sunday, were set to go off as planned.

The Electric Zoo Festival is one of New York City's largest music festivals and features the top names in electronic music, according to the event's website.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.