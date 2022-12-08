Two people suffer head lacerations after falling down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: Officials

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Two people were injured after they fell down an elevator shaft at a Bronx Target Thursday.

Officials say the incident happened in the store on 700 Exterior Street sometime before 11:15 a.m.

Both victims sustained lacerations to their heads and were reportedly unconscious.

Officials say one of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, has been removed and was taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other victim, a man in his 20s, is still being rescued, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO READ | 'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss where they found the inspiration for their roles

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.