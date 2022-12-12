2nd annual Elfcon Hot Cocoa Crawl returns to Union Square

People of all ages were invited to take part in the second annual Elfcon Hot Cocoa Crawl in Union Square Park Sunday morning.

UNION SQUARE PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- People of all ages were invited to take part in the second annual Elf-con Hot Cocoa Crawl in Union Square Park Sunday morning.

A day after the SantaCon bar crawl, some of Santa's helpers had a chance to let loose with their own day of fun substituting chocolate for alcohol.

ElfCon is an annual lighthearted, charitable, group of people and kids dressed like cute elves who roam the city in a hot cocoa crawl.

Teenager Sophie from Brooklyn and her dad came up with the idea for Elfcon after she attended Santacon, but couldn't really take part because she's too young to drink.

Attendees made donations prior to the event for the ElfCon charity drive.

The money will go to Making Headway Foundation and The Trevor Project.

You can donate onlinehere , and learn more about ElfCon's charity drive here.

ALSO READ | New Jersey construction worker rescued after being impaled by reinforcing bar

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube