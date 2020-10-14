Health & Fitness

Eli Lilly pauses trial of its monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19

By Maggie Fox, CNN
Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Tuesday it is pausing its trial of a combination antibody treatment for coronavirus for safety reasons.

Usually, clinical trials are paused because a volunteer has suffered a side effect or become ill, but the company did not say what happened.

"Safety is of the (utmost) importance to Lilly," a spokesperson told CNN by email.

It said the trial's Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), an independent group of medical experts who monitor clinical trials, recommended the pause.

SEE ALSO: Johnson & Johnson temporarily pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'
EMBED More News Videos

Johnson + Johnson said it paused advanced clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine due to unexplained illness in one volunteer.



"The trial, evaluating Lilly's investigational neutralizing antibody as a treatment for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study," the company said in the statement.

Lilly is testing a combination of two lab-engineered immune system proteins called monoclonal antibodies to treat severely ill patients with coronavirus. It is similar to the treatment made by Regeneron that was given to President Trump earlier this month.

The idea behind monoclonal antibody treatments is to give the immune system a head start on fighting the virus. The treatments use antibodies demonstrated to home in on the coronavirus and neutralize it the most effectively. They are infused and patients can have reactions to the infusions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessantibodycoronavirusu.s. & worldclinical trials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID red zone violations caught on camera in NYC
Police: Man shot twice in head while sitting in car in NYC
Search for man who spit in another's face, made anti-gay statements
Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in minutes
Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
AccuWeather: Back to beautiful
52% of NYC students are enrolled in remote learning: DOE
Show More
NYPD highest-ranking Hispanic officer retiring from department
NYPD community reform meetings start tonight
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
Jets release star running back Le'Veon Bell
Sweet 16 party causes COVID spread on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News