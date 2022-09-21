Eli Manning fools everyone as undercover walk-on for Penn State football team

Eli Manning fooled almost everyone when he went undercover trying out for the Penn State football team.

Manning is a two-time New York Giants Super Bowl champion.

He put on a blonde wig, a fake nose, and a mustache as he embodied the phony personality of 26-year-old Chad Powers as he attended a walk-on tryout.

Manning wanted to see how far he could take the prank by ad-libbing about his backstory.

Manning turned heads when he started to pass the football.

He later revealed himself to the team and fellow walk-ons.

The video was shown on "Eli's Places," which airs on ESPN+.

