Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin are back working together for a cause that's close both to them: raising awareness for pediatric cancer. Sam Ryan has the story.

Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin reunite to tackle pediatric cancer with 'Show Us Your Team' campaign

As the New York Giants gear up for their next game, a few familiar faces were back at training facility: Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin.

Both former Giants quarterback and coach had plenty to share during their visit, reminiscing about the 2007 and 2011 championships and the memories.

But walking down memory lane wasn't all that Manning and Coughlin had to share.

The two happen to be working together again for a cause that's close to both of them: raising awareness for pediatric cancer.

Coughlin started the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund in 1996 in honor of the late Jay McGillis, a member of Coughlin's team at Boston College who developed leukemia.

"Going through that with his family, watching them and being there with him, made such an impact on Judy and I," he shared. "I told Judy that if we ever had a chance to give back it would be in the name and the spirit of Jay McGillis."

That dedication inspired Manning to team up with his former coach.

"That passion really inspired me to get more involved and find different ways and that's how I got involved with the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative," he said. "Since we're in kind of helping the same type of people and helping the families that are dealing with cancer, maybe we could team up together to raise more awareness and that's where we came up with 'Show Us Your Team.'"

The duo is also looking for help to spread awareness.

"We want people to show us your team," said Coughlin. "Get together, take a picture, send it in."

Those interested in taking part, are asked to take a photo and post it to social media with the hashtag #ShowUsYourTeam and the following tags: @tcjayfund or @TackleKidsCancr

Donations are also welcomed.

"And if they would like to send a check, that's okay too," said Coughlin.

A donation, a selfie, a team effort to fight childhood cancer.

