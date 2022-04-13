Man arrested, charged after running down a New Jersey woman, severely injuring her

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11741863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A subway shooting on the N Train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn that left dozens injured has heightened fears amongst riders about transit safety. Marcus Solis has the story.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in Elizabeth, New Jersey has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after officials say he ran down a woman, severely injuring her.It happened Monday morning on Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road. Witnesses say the victim and Jean, who was driving a silver Mitsubishi. were involved in a minor car accident in the area.After the accident, officials say Jean attempted to flee the scene and the 23-year-old victim, who was standing on the sidewalk, began taking photos of the suspect's car, in order to be able to identify him to police.Jean then drove his car directly at the victim, and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck.Officials say the suspect then drove onto the lawn and struck the 23-year-old, before backing up and deliberately running over her a second time. He then fled the area in an SUV.The victim suffered numerous injuries and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.Elizabeth Patrol Officers eventually located Jean sitting alone in the driver's seat of his parked, damaged SUV on Jefferson Avenue.Anyone with further information about this incident is being urged to contact Elizabeth Police Detective Thomas Koczur at 908-358-9675 or Detective Edward Benenati at 908-328-6972.----------