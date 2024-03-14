Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a hit and run in Elizabeth on Thursday morning.
The crash happened on East Jersey and Spring streets.
The victim was taken to University Hospital but his condition was not yet known.
Multiple lanes were shut down after the crash.
Few other details were released.
