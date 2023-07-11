Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison, will now spend just over nine years in prison.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to be released from prison sooner than thought, records show

BRYAN, Texas -- The Theranos founder who was convicted of fraud just had her sentence reduced, according to records with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison, will now spend just over nine years in prison.

MORE: Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452M restitution bill

Holmes was convicted of fraud and conspiracy last November on multiple charges of defrauding investors while running the failed blood testing startup Theranos.

MORE: Why ethics, legal experts say Elizabeth Holmes sentencing sends clear message to Silicon Valley

After a battle to keep her free, she reported to prison in Texas on May 30.

She will be released on December 29, 2032. No details on the change have been revealed.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live