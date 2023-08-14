Body cam video released from deadly police-involved shooting in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have released body camera video of the confrontation that led to an officer killing a suspect in New Jersey.

The shooting took place two weeks ago at a home on Amity Street in Elizabeth.

Officers were responding to a 911 call about a relative showing up at a home drunk and with a knife.

The body cam video shows the officer shooting the man, 42-year-old Estiben Alegria-Hurtado, in the chest.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is currently investigating.

The family spoke out about seeing the video on Monday for the first time.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.