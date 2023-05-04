Elmhurst Hospital physicians threaten to strike for better pay, treatment

Physicians at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens are threatening to go on strike to get better pay and treatment. Jim Dolan has the story.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, overrun by COVID three years ago, could soon be overrun by something very rare -- a strike by doctors.

Physicians at Elmhurst voted overwhelmingly to strike, and two other hospitals in Queens are also ready to strike.

Elmhurst Hospital is back to a manageable level of frenetic emergency room activity now, but those who work here, remember the early days well.

"Right here. Behind us. This was the epicenter," Elmhurst resident Dr. Tanathun Kajornsakchai said.

As COVID ravaged the nation, no place was harder hit than the neighborhood around Elmhurst Hospital. Tents were set up to manage the overflow, freezer trucks were used as temporary morgues, people lined up outside six feet apart just to be tested, and critical patients arrived constantly.

For residents in the area, it seems the hospital's management has forgotten all of that.

"We've been out of a contract for 10 months now," Kajornsakchai said.

Residents at Elmhurst Hospital are threatening to go on strike to get better pay and treatment. The hospital, part of the Mount Sinai system, has a different compensation formula for residents who work at Mount Sinai than at Elmhurst, though the doctors often work together.

"Mount Sinai residents get free ride sharing apps in the courtesy of the company after a certain hour of time, and residents leave this hospital early mornings and late at night and still have to walk these streets and go on the subway train," Kajornsakchai said.

Dr. Kajornsakchai says the residents will be forced to strike, if the pay structure isn't addressed.

"It isn't just salary, it's the benefits, it's compensation, the welfare, hazard pay, and most importantly the respect from our institution," he said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the hospital for a statement, but haven't gotten a response.

