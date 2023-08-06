In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a "cage match" face-off.

Elon Musk says his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

SAN FRANCISCO -- The possible showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to Musk.

In a pair of tweets Sunday morning, the platform's owner said he was "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight," adding "all proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Musk has not provided more details about the fight.

In June, the two Big Tech billionaires seemingly agreed to participate in a cage fight. The stakes for the potential fight were raised last month when Zuckerberg's Meta launched a new Twitter competitor called Threads.

Zuckerberg replied to Musk via Threads on Sunday afternoon, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

He added: "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when (Musk) first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

Since Musk's takeover of Twitter in October 2022, policy pivots, technical issues, and the platform's stance on harassment and hate speech have given many users whiplash. When Threads was released, some saw it as a viable alternative that might unseat its rival, and the app saw enormous initial success. A lawyer representing Twitter even threatened a lawsuit over Threads.

CNN reached out to Twitter and Meta for comment but have not received a response.

