Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with mysterious front-end damage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Delta Airlines plane bound for LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem with its navigation equipment.

The Airbus A319 from Palm Beach, Florida, landed safely at JFK Airport just before 7 p.m.

Photos show that the plane's front cone sustained significant damage.

RELATED | Storms down trees, cause flash flooding in New Jersey

No injuries were reported.

It's not yet clear if the damage was caused by weather, a bird strike, or possibly something else.

The FAA is investigating.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueenslaguardia airportflight emergencydeltajfk international airportemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms down trees, cause flash flooding in New Jersey
100 deaths from COVID-19 among homeless in NYC
14-year-old boy shot multiple times in Queens
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Concerns about racism in Long Island fire department
Road rage shooting victim is comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter
AccuWeather: Partly sunny with possible thunderstorms
Show More
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man
7 On Your Side Investigates reasons behind uptick in NYC gun violence
7 On Your Side helps woman get refund for cancelled funeral
MLB releases schedule for shortened 2020 season
LI teen honored after saving family from house fire
More TOP STORIES News