Disney's 'Encanto' shines with star power at red carpet premiere in New York City

By
Disney's 'Encanto' holds premiere in New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- Lin-Manuel Miranda was on the red carpet in Manhattan.

It was the Hispanic Federation's Annual Gala and the New York premiere of the new Walt Disney Animation Studios film "Encanto."

It tells the story of a family that lives in a magical house hidden in the mountains of Colombia.

All of them, except for one, have superpowers.

"It's really about family and it's about how our relationships with our family grow and change and they're sometimes the hardest, but we need to be there for each other in times of thick and thin," Miranda said.

After the pandemic hit, the Miranda family along with the Hispanic Federation started a fund that now totals more than $20 million for community-based organizations.



"Encanto" opens next Wednesday.

Disney is the parent company of WABC.

Fauci warned that cases are still high, so people should wear masks when they're out and about in the community and around groups of people in indoor settings.



