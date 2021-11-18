Disney's 'Encanto' shines with star power at red carpet premiere in New York City

It was the Hispanic Federation's Annual Gala and the New York premiere of the new Walt Disney Animation Studios film "Encanto."
It tells the story of a family that lives in a magical house hidden in the mountains of Colombia.
All of them, except for one, have superpowers.
"It's really about family and it's about how our relationships with our family grow and change and they're sometimes the hardest, but we need to be there for each other in times of thick and thin," Miranda said.
After the pandemic hit, the Miranda family along with the Hispanic Federation started a fund that now totals more than $20 million for community-based organizations.
"Encanto" opens next Wednesday.
Disney is the parent company of WABC.
ALSO READ | Vaccinated families can 'feel good' about gathering for holidays, Fauci says
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube