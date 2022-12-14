Herd of cows leads fugitive through field to police in England

What's black and white and pulled a suspect over?

A police helicopter in Devon, England captured the moment a group of cows followed a suspect through a field.

ENGLAND (WABC) -- A fugitive on the loose sounds like an 'udder' disaster. But a few police officers in England got a helping hoof from a herd of cows, so there was no need for a steak out.

The night-vision cameras followed the man as he was herded into the arms of waiting officers.

It is not clear what crime the suspect allegedly committed.

Afterwards, the officers were told to thank the cows.

