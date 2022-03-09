Charles Entenmann, who helped make Long Island bakery a national brand, dies at 92

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Charles Edward Entenmann, who helped turn his family's New York-based bakery into a national brand, has died in Florida at age 92.Entenmann died February 24 in Hialeah, surrounded by his surviving children, according to his obituary.Charles E. Entenmann was a grandson of William Entenmann, a German immigrant who founded a bakery in Brooklyn in 1898, delivering baked goods door to door.The business moved to Bay Shore on Long Island, and the founder's son, William Entenmann Jr., took over.William Jr.'s wife and three sons inherited the bakery after his death in 1951."After serving in the Army, Charlie, along with brothers Robert and William and mother Martha, took the family business, Entenmann's Bakery, from Main Street, Bay Shore, NY, to grocers across America," the obituary reads.The new generation of Entenmanns began delivering to supermarkets and pioneered the use of "see-through" cake boxes to lure shoppers.After expanding Entenmann's nationally in the 1970s, the family sold the business to pharmaceutical company Warner-Lambert.The brand has been sold several times since then and is now owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA.Charles Entenmann's love for the humanities and Long Island led him to support and advocate for the Great South Bay YMCA in Bay Shore, his obituary said, and he funded research to improve water quality and habitats in the Great South Bay.With his brothers, he endowed Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with a gift to establish the Entenmann Family Cardiac Center.Charles Entenmann moved to Florida in the 1980s and founded Biolife LLC, which created technology to help seal wounds, his son said.In his retirement, his passion for advancing a limitless energy source led to the development of a self-sustaining power cell at his Biosearch, LLC, research lab."Nobody knows how he got so smart. He never went to school," his son said. "I don't think he ever forgot anything he read."While Entenmann's cakes and pastries have tempted generations of Americans to break their diets, Charlie Entenmann was not among the devotees, his son said."He didn't eat Entenmann's cake," his son said. "He just wasn't a dessert guy."(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------