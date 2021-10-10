'The Last Duel' premieres at Lincoln Center

LINCOLN CENTER, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lincoln Center played host on Saturday night to the U.S. premiere of the new movie 'The Last Duel.'It is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set in 14th century France.The film reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as co-writers and co-stars.Affleck walked the red carpet with Jennifer Lopez now that they are reunited as well.'The Last Duel hits movie theaters on Friday. It is released by the parent company of WABC-TV.