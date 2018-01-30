'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer

Check out the brand-new poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp! #AntManandWasp pic.twitter.com/I4iLQyBciP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 30, 2018

Marvel has now given fans of their expansive cinematic universe a sneak peek at, coming this summer. The second installment will see actor Paul Rudd return to his comedic antics as the film's lead protagonist.One exciting addition to the film is that of Wasp, the Marvel Comics heroine who is making her film debut in this latest addition into theseries.The trailer opens with Rudd's Scott Lang asking Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne if she would have helped him, Captain America, and the Avengers crew, if he had asked for aid."I guess we'll never know," she responds. "But if you had, you'd have never been caught."Michael Douglas will also reprise his role as Hank Pym, the doctor who essentially gave Wasp and Ant-Man their superhuman powers and turned them into the crime-fighting duo.In addition to the trailer, Marvel also debuted the poster on Tuesday.