Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10M over ad campaign

Pop star Ariana Grande has a grand problem with Forever 21.On Monday, the singer filed a lawsuit against the clothing company and the spin-off beauty brand Riley Rose.Grande alleges Forever 21 stole her name, likeness and other intellectual property to promote the brands for free.According to Grande's lawsuit, Forever 21 wanted an endorsement deal, but Grande's team rejected the deal because the company was unwilling "to pay fair market value for a celebrity of Ms. Grande's stature."They also allege Forever 21 used images of a look-alike model to make it look like Grande endorsed the brand.Grande wants $10 million for the various alleged offenses including copyright infringement and common law trademark infringement.