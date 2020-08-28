american idol

Audition for "American Idol" from the comfort of your own home

Auditioning for "American Idol" just got easier!
NEW YORK (WABC) -- "American Idol" made history last season when they became the first reality competition show to continue broadcasting remotely, and they're getting ready for the new season with virtual auditions.

The series will return in spring 2021 for its fourth season on ABC welcoming back host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in the search for the next superstar!

The show is now hosting an "Idol Across America" live virtual audition tour!

The remote auditions are happening across all 50 states and Washington D.C., giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents to an "American Idol" producer.

The tour just passed through the Tri-State, but New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents can still audition, details below.

Staying true to Idol's audition process, singers will get real-time feedback from producers during their virtual audition.

In May, Just Sam was crowned the season three winner of "American Idol." Now, the singer is giving aspiring Idols tips on how to ace their audition.



To sign up for a chance to virtually audition for "American Idol," visit americanidol.com/auditions.

'American Idol's' Lionel Richie juggles jobs as both judge and cameraman as show assigns everyone to work from home.



