Arts & Entertainment

'Baby Shark' show coming to Nickelodeon

We're getting a show doo-doo-doo-doo-doo!

That's what we imagine the new verse of the "Baby Shark" song would sound like.

That's right, baby, mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa shark are getting their own show on Nickelodeon.

The network made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that it will be partnering with Pinkfong -- the song's creator -- to make an animated series.

RELATED: 'Baby Shark' helps girl with spinal defect succeed during therapy

"Baby Shark" became an instant hit after making its way to YouTube in November 2015. It has since become one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube.



"Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world," said Pam Kaufman, President, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. "Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more Baby Shark product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans."

An exact release date has not been set; however, it's not too early to stock up on earplugs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrenentertainmenttelevisionyoutubesharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women hit by stray bullets while sitting in Queens home
2 young girls seriously injured in crash on Staten Island
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
LIVE: Trump speaks at D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony
AccuWeather: Scattered storms
Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates NY college
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 NJ family members in Delaware
Show More
46 ice cream trucks seized in New York City
Man sought in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in CT
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Dachshund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on LI
Questions over what to do with bone fragments found at NYC park
More TOP STORIES News