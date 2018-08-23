ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Ben Affleck enters rehab for third time

The actor entered a rehab center to deal with alchohol addiction. (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
MALIBU, California (WABC) --
Actor Ben Affleck is back in rehab for the third time.

Reports say the 46-year-old is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

This comes after his ex Jennifer Garner was seen arriving at his home, then driving with Affleck and another woman to a treatment facility in Malibu.

Garner and Affleck are separated, but not yet divorced.

Affleck's first time in rehab was back in 2001.

In 2017, Affleck announced he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

