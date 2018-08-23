Actor Ben Affleck is back in rehab for the third time.Reports say the 46-year-old is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.This comes after his ex Jennifer Garner was seen arriving at his home, then driving with Affleck and another woman to a treatment facility in Malibu.Garner and Affleck are separated, but not yet divorced.Affleck's first time in rehab was back in 2001.In 2017, Affleck announced he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction.----------