Beyonce and Jay-Z release new joint album

The power couple released their highly anticipated album "Everything is Love" on Saturday.
The album is currently available exclusively on Tidal.
Across social media, members of the Beyhive and Jay-Z fans quickly made the album one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.
Two tracks in and Bey & Jay got me like pic.twitter.com/M0XQY385bp— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 16, 2018
Me waiting for Beyoncé’s new album to expand outside of Tidal pic.twitter.com/RNX6nRBRHL— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 16, 2018
I knew I was going to have to learn a whole album before my August show. #EverythingIsLove— beezus the cocoa khaleesi (@msemmabee) June 16, 2018
Me learning ALL of the songs on the #EverythingIsLove album. pic.twitter.com/rPex5PJwEP— Akaninyene 🇳🇬 (@AkanButNoJeezyy) June 16, 2018
Me creating a free trial on tidal to hear this new album #Beyonce #EverythingIsLove #AAAHHH pic.twitter.com/B0MQ2CtPht— Kayleesi 🇲🇸 (@KvRyan2608) June 16, 2018
The two are currently on their second 'On the Run Tour,' which comes to MetLife Stadium in August.
