NEW YORK (WABC) -- The bond between father and daughter was obvious from the beginning, reflected not just in snapshots but also in a body of work by one of the world's great photographers, Joel Meyerowitz.
His daughter, Ariel Meyerowitz, is an adviser who counsels art collectors on what to buy at galleries like Sikkema Jenkins in Chelsea.
We talked about his new book, Provincetown, and how their unique collaboration brought them closer.
Bond between photographer Joel Meyerowitz and daughter captured in photos
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More