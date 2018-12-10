Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Social Superstars
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway Backstage: Part 1 - Torch Song, The Prom, TKTS and more
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4873469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch the opening segment of our special half hour.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, December 10, 2018 02:34PM
Related Topics:
entertainment
broadway backstage
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway Backstage: Watch it here on abc7NY
3 community and culture events worth seeking out in NYC this week
The best electronic music events in New York City this week
5 great theater events in New York City this week
Fun sports and fitness events in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police officer shot, suspect killed on Staten Island
Daughter, ex-correction officer charged in LI barbell murder
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Suspect in murder of 13-year-old linked to unsolved rape
Ex-Miss Kentucky accused of sexting teen student
Man placing cones for film production fatally struck in NYC
Show More
Port Authority officer spots fire, aids in rescuing residents
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Park rangers honored for saving man who drove into canal
Off-duty NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled outside NYSE
More News