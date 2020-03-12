Coronavirus NYC: Broadway suspends performances through April 12

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Broadway shows in New York City have suspended all performances immediately due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night."
Broadway hopes to resume on April 13.
Those holding tickets for performances through April 12, 2020 should contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.
The Broadway League will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community and make decisions as circumstances require, in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local health officials.
For further information, please visit broadwayleague.com
