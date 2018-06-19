Bruce Springsteen peforms at Asbury Lanes reopening

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --An iconic bowling alley in Asbury Park is celebrating its second life as a music venue.
There was only one New Jersey native who could properly celebrate the grand reopening.
Bruce Springsteen helped christen Asbury Lanes Monday night after two years of renovations.
He joined the Tangiers Blues Band on stage in front of a crowd that included New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and actor Hugh Jackman.
