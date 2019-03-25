american idol

Bumbly, a New York City subway singer, competes on "American Idol"

Bumbly, New York City subway singer turned American Idol contestant with Sandy Kenyon

By Sandy A. Kenyon
NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the contestants seen on tonight's episode of "American Idol" followed the advice in an old song called "Take The A train." The singer known as, Bumbly, spent more than two years singing in the subway.

The Columbus Circle stop on the 'A' train is just one of many locations where Bumbly honed her craft.

"Singing in the subways definitely was like my training," she told me during a recent visit to Eyewitness News, "because it got me to just have confidence in myself, and it's nice to get real reactions you know: right away, like, instant feedback."

Like the old song says: if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. Still, Bumbly admits when the judges put her through to Hollywood, she was still very nervous the first time she got up on that big stage.

"I started to cry because I was just overwhelmed with happiness," she recalled. "I got nervous and i kind of doubted myself because having cried it kind of messes with your voice."
One of the judges came to her rescue.

"Lionel Ritchie ran on the stage and gave me a handkerchief, and he was in my face like this, and he was like 'you got this!' and I was like 'OK, I'm not gonna let you down."

Bumbly was calm enough to continue.

So how far does she get in this competition? You have to tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. on abc7NY to watch what happens.

american idol bumbly sandy kenyon

Bumbly, New York City subway singer turned American Idol contestant with Sandy Kenyon



Visit AmericanIdol.com for more about the show.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityamerican idol
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Teen from Long Island faces 'American Idol' judges
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
American Idol hosts: What to expect for season 2
'American Idol' contestants brave cold at NYC auditions
TOP STORIES
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
LIVE: Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Smoke condition prompts evacuation at New Jersey school
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
Video: Woman uses umbrella to fight off brazen groper in NYC
Mob boss murder suspect in court, attorney blames hate speech
Show More
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
New video released in attack on Muslim woman in Brooklyn
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
More TOP STORIES News