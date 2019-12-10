Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B due in court for hearing on alleged assaults at New York City strip club

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rapper Cardi B is expected back in a Queens courtroom Tuesday in connection with two alleged assaults last year.

The hearing will center on allegations that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, communicated through social media to plot an assault against the woman who allegedly had an affair with her husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi B is accused of fighting with bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in College Point.

Cardi B. and alleged co-defendants Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush were previously charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly throwing glass bottles at the two bartenders

After turning down a no jail plea bargain, Queens prosecutors put the case in front of a grand jury, which upgraded the top charges against Cardi B and the others to felonies.

