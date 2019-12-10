Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B in court for hearing on alleged assaults at New York City strip club

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rapper Cardi B was back in a Queens courtroom Tuesday on assault charges stemming from a strip club brawl in Queens.

The hearing centered on allegations that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, communicated through social media to plot an assault against the woman who allegedly had an affair with her husband, rapper Offset.



Cardi B is accused of fighting with bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in College Point.

She and alleged co-defendants Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush were previously charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly throwing glass bottles at the two bartenders.

After turning down a no jail plea bargain, Queens prosecutors put the case in front of a grand jury, which upgraded the top charges against Cardi B and the others to felonies.

In court Tuesday, the rap star's attorneys raised a red flag after Instagram and Facebook denied their subpoenas for material on the alleged victims' phones, posts they maintain will call the allegations into question.

The next court date is January 17. Cardi B does not have to appear.

