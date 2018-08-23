BACK TO SCHOOL

Backpack brand Sprayground launches 'End of World' pop up party in Times Square

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
It's the end of the world -- as kids going back to school know it!

To kick off back-to-school season, backpack brand Sprayground's "The End Of The World Party" in Times Square features roughly 160 backpacks from its newest collection, including the already sold-out pieces.

But scoring exclusive gear isn't its only draw. Celebrities are frequenting this pop-up, including Shaquille O' Neal, who handed out free backpacks to fans on Wednesday.

Shiggy, the brain behind the viral "In My Feelings" challenge, also dropped by for some dancing.

Like its backpacks, Sprayground's pop up is over the top. The shop's exterior is fully wrapped in a red leopard print, and a 10-foot-tall transformer made of their luggage, called "Luggator," can be found inside.

You can catch Sprayground's "The End Of The World Party" at 5 Times Square from now until August 26 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

