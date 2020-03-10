Arts & Entertainment

Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October over coronavirus concerns

By ABC7.com staff
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. -- The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are being delayed out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Riverside County has declared a public health emergency over the virus, which has been diagnosed in at least six county residents, including four in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County health officials say they ordered the festivals to be canceled.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns," concert promoter Goldenvoice said.



"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously."

Coachella is now scheduled for the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and 16-18. Stagecoach will be held Oct. 23-25.

The promoter says purchases for the April festivals will be honored in October. Notifications will be made to those who instead wish to obtain a refund.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said he ordered the cancellations of the two festivals.

"This decision was not taken lightly or without consideration of many factors," Kaiser said. "No doubt it will impact many people, but my top priority is to protect the health of the entire community."

The decision is among dozens of sporting, music and entertainment events around the world that are being canceled or postponed as public health officials work to contain the spread of the virus, which has resulted in more than 4,000 deaths worldwide.
