Comic fans of all ages converge for New York Comic Con

Sandy Kenyon has the latest at the 2018 New York Comic Con.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Comic Con is taking over the city as thousands of die-hard fans converge on the Jacob Javits Center on the West Side of Manhattan to meet movie and TV stars, greet artists and snap up the latest comics, books, toys and other goodies.

There are signs at the venue urging fans to "please help prevent gridlock," and the warning is warranted. Seeing so many people in costume, one might conclude Halloween had come early this year. But for attendees, Comic Con is more like Christmas.

There is an opportunity to buy all sorts of merchandise at the convention, and while some of the stuff is pretty pricey, you don't necessarily have to pay to play.

Comic Con is a community of like-minded people geeking out over random things, but it's a lot of fun for those who look forward to visiting each and every year.

New York Comic Con begin Thursday and ends on Sunday, October 7.

For more information, visit NewYorkComicCon.com.

