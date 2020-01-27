grammy award

Demi Lovato makes emotional return to Grammys stage with new song 'Anyone'

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES -- Demi Lovato made an emotional return to the Grammys stage on Sunday evening, nearly 18 months after a reported drug overdose that left her hospitalized.

A tear streamed down Lovato's face at the beginning of her performance, and she was overcome by emotion just words into the song. She re-started the song after an encouraging round of applause from the audience.

The song, "Anyone," detailed Lovato's struggles with life in the spotlight and addiction. She received a standing ovation from the audience at the end of the performance.



In Lovato's introduction, it was revealed that she wrote the song last summer, days before "an incident that almost took her life."

Before the Grammys, Lovato discussed the song with the New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1. She said she recorded "Anyone" before she was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a Los Angeles-area hospital. Paramedics found her unconscious.

She said before the Grammys that she's excited for her comeback, including singing the national anthem at the Feb. 2 Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showshollywoodmusic newsdemi lovatogrammy award
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Tyler, the Creator brings mom onstage in sweet Grammys moment
Grammys red carpet: See what the stars are wearing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Knicks, Nets fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of game
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
Show More
Watch when Kobe told the world he's going pro
AccuWeather: Expect above average temperatures to continue
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Body found in woods, near where searchers looking for missing NJ woman
3 dead, child injured after shooting at Orange County home
More TOP STORIES News