Here and Now: DJ Scratch, From Brooklyn to World Champion DJ

From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.
For over two decades, the Grammy-award winning producer and world-renowned turntablist has spun as many heads as he does records with his hip hop wizardry.
Born George Spivey, the legendary DJ got his start at the eye-wide age of four. The musical bug led him to master the art of cutting and mixing like no other.
That technique went one to earn him the opportunity of a lifetime, traveling around the globe as a teen to open up for hip-hop heavyweights like Run-DMC, EPMD and later producing for a long list of revered names such as Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and DMX to name a few.
As hip hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, Scratch sat with Here and Now to go over his illustrious career - from the turntables to the history books.
