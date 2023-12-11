  • Watch Now
Here and Now: DJ Scratch, From Brooklyn to World Champion DJ

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 8:23PM
DJ scratch sits down with Here and Now for an exclusive interview.
From Brooklyn to across the globe, DJ Scratch has etched his name all over.

For over two decades, the Grammy-award winning producer and world-renowned turntablist has spun as many heads as he does records with his hip hop wizardry.

Born George Spivey, the legendary DJ got his start at the eye-wide age of four. The musical bug led him to master the art of cutting and mixing like no other.

That technique went one to earn him the opportunity of a lifetime, traveling around the globe as a teen to open up for hip-hop heavyweights like Run-DMC, EPMD and later producing for a long list of revered names such as Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and DMX to name a few.

As hip hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, Scratch sat with Here and Now to go over his illustrious career - from the turntables to the history books.

