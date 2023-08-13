On this special edition of "Here & Now," we're celebrating hip hop's 50th anniversary with some of rap music's greatest pioneers.

Here & Now Special Edition: 50th anniversary of hip hop

You'll meet first lady of hip hop, Sha-Rock; rap legend Big Daddy Kane; and world champion, DJ Scratch.

Also ahead, from the streets to mainstream media, 94.7 The Block's Skip Dillard discusses rap's impact on music.

Plus, the new documentary, "All Up In The Biz," tells the story of the so-called "clown prince of hip hop."

The widow of Biz Markie talks about his life and legacy. And we'll have highlights from LL Cool J's 2023 Rock The Bells festival.