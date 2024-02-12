Taylor Swift's whirlwind week: From Tokyo to Super Bowl Sunday

Following her record-breaking win at the Grammys on Feb. 4, Swift jetted off to Japan for the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift seemingly can do it all.

The pop superstar made it to Las Vegas Sunday in time to watch her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Here's a look at Swift's whirlwind week that saw her going from the Grammys to Tokyo, Japan, to the Super Bowl.

From the Grammys to Tokyo

Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Midnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Bryan West, USA Today's Taylor Swift reporter, was in Japan, keeping track of Swift as she performed her four-night residency at the Tokyo Dome.

"Taylor Swift just wrapped up night three in Tokyo. She ended about 9:15 p.m. local time," West said on "Good Morning America" on Feb. 9. "When I was out there, I saw a lot of red and gold jerseys, a lot of No. 87s."

Taylor Swift arrives at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 4.

Kelce's longtime Chiefs jersey number is 87.

Swift publicly attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023, sitting next to Kelce's mom, Donna, in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

"It does appear the fan base, the Swiftie base, even over here in Japan, is supporting the Chiefs," West said. "And they are going to be watching the Super Bowl to see, one, if Taylor Swift shows up, and [ two ] , see if the Chiefs can pull it off."

A final performance in Tokyo Saturday night

On Feb. 10, Swift performed in front of an audience of thousands for her final night at the Tokyo Dome, where she has sold out each of her four shows. Saturday's show was set to start at about 6 p.m. local time.

A 13-hour flight from Japan to the United States

A nonstop flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is anywhere between 12 hours and 25 minutes to 13 hours and 30 minutes, barring bad weather or other travel conditions.

With the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, Swift's fan base correctly predicted that the singer could make it back to the U.S. in time for the Super Bowl kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Taylor Swift's last song was still ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome when the singer rushed to a private jet at Haneda airport.

A Super Bowl victory

Swift was seen celebrating both on the field and off as Kelce and the Chiefs won an overtime victory to take home their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher

The US Embassy of Japan was committed to getting Swift to the Super Bowl

As the fan frenzy continued, even the Embassy of Japan in the U.S. weighed in on Swift's expected travel plans.

Last Friday, the Japanese embassy issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, filled with references to Swift's album titles and confirming that Swift could indeed travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas to make it in time for the Super Bowl.

"We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the embassy wrote in part.

Swift is fighting a student who tracks her private jet

News broke last week that Swift's lawyers had sent a cease-and-desist letter, obtained and reviewed by ABC News, to Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student who reportedly ran social media accounts dedicated to tracking the private jets of Swift and other celebrities, calling it "stalking and harassing behavior" that posed an "imminent threat" to Swift.

A spokesperson for Sweeney told ABC News in a statement that the social media accounts have since been taken down by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Attorneys for Taylor Swift are threatening legal action against the Florida college student who tracks private jets of celebrities and public figures.

Travis Kelce isn't letting Taylor Swift frenzy distract him

Despite the public frenzy surrounding Swift and Kelce's relationship, Kelce said in the days leading up to Sunday that he remained focused on the task at hand: winning this year's Super Bowl.

"Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city, in this organization," he said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Jan. 31.

Still, the proud boyfriend also called Swift "unbelievable" at Super Bowl Opening Night.

"She's rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too," he said, speaking with reporters Monday night.

