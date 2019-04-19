Arts & Entertainment

'Earth' music video by Philly rapper David Burd brings together celebs for good cause

Earth Day is Monday, but we got an early tribute to Mother Nature.

Philadelphia rapper David Burd, who goes by the stage name LD, posted his new song to YouTube late Thursday night, simply called "Earth."

The video has brought together an entire galaxy of musical superstars.

Justin Bieber voices a baboon and Ariana Grande is the voice of a zebra.

The video also includes Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, SIA, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, 76ers' Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Psy, and Kris Wu Choir lending their voices.

All the proceeds of '"Earth" go to the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to support the environment.

DiCaprio also makes an animated appearance in the video.

On Twitter, the actor wrote a thank you message to Burd and "all the artists that came together to make this happen."

Though the video is mostly animated, there is some content that may not be appropriate for all ages. You can view the music video here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daycelebrityentertainmentjustin bieberjoel embiidmusicsnoop dogged sheeranariana grande
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News