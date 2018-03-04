OSCARS

From regular produce to Hollywood stars

We had a chance to sit down with the peach from "Call Me By Your Name" and the grapefruit from "Girls Trip" for an exclusive interview. (KABC)

If you've the seen four-time Oscar nominated film Call Me By Your Name and the hilarious summer movie Girls Trip, you know that the real stars of the movies were two fruits: a peach and a grapefruit.

We had a chance to sit down with the peach from Call Me By Your Name and the grapefruit from Girls Trip for an "exclusive" to talk about their roles in the movies, and what's next for the produce.
