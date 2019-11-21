'Frozen 2' meets its high expectations with music, visual effects

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expectations are so high for this one, and I don't envy the task of those who created the original and had to try and top themselves, half a dozen years after "Frozen" broke box-office records.For all who enjoyed the first film, "Frozen 2" will explain much of what has come before while still managing to advance the story and feel like a worthy successor to an original that grossed more than one and a quarter billion dollars in theaters around the world."It's a couple of years later," explains Idina Menzel, who plays Queen Elsa, "and it's a wonderful way to parallel sort of everyone growing up with the movie because the girls are growing up as well." And, the source of her character's magical powers is explained this time."It's a much bigger world than you're used to," observes Kristen Bell, who is back to lend her voice to Elsa's sister, Anna. "In this movie I really wanted Anna to deal with her co-dependency," the star told our sister station, WLS. "She does everything for Elsa and those around her, so, what is she supposed to do when she's only gotta think about herself?" The new film deals with, "The whole idea of exploring self-love and how you have confidence and self-esteem."The sisters get separated after they travel to an enchanted forest, guided to the lost land by a mysterious sound that Elsa hears in her head. "They're the first people who've been able to penetrate this fog," is how Sterling K. Brown puts it. His character has been stuck in the forest for 30 years!" You get the heart you always get from a Disney flick," he promises, "but it's almost like an adventure film which I really appreciate about the whole thing," because, "it's very kinetic and film constantly moves."Snowman Olaf is back to provide plenty of laughs. Josh Gad milks everyone. He describes his character, "like one of those people at a party who just raises his hand and says something that nobody asked about!"Animation that can only be described as "lush" plus more than half a dozen new songs mean this is a bigger picture in more ways than one. Seeing it in a state-of-the-art Dolby screening room, I was quite frankly stunned by the bright colors and deep, rich blacks of "Frozen 2." Just as the sequel advances the story of Elsa and Anna - so does new technology developed for this movie raise the bar for what's possible in a digital picture.----------